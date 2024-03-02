Shoppers Dive For Their Lives As Car Crashes Into Walmart

At about 1:30 PM on Friday at a Detroit Walmart, shoppers found themselves diving for their lives in order to avoid a car blasting through the door.

As reported by the Daily Mail, it looked like the SUV blasted into the store through a service entrance that was located near the pharmacy. In the wreckage, there were five individuals who were severely injured, one of whom was sadly a baby.

Following the explosion of the SUV into the building, a woman named Lisa Iller could hear the baby whimpering and making “little tiny noises” from the scene of the wreckage. Lisa noticed that the baby was originally in a cart with another lady. Lisa claimed that when she went and asked that lady if the baby was hers the woman said no. Lisa explained that the lady she believed to be the mother ran away. So as the woman ran away, Lisa ran to the rescue of the 11-month old baby.

While it is still unclear what led to the SUV’s driver driving directly into the Walmart, the Canton Police Chief Chad Baugh says that he believes the SUVs driver probably suffered a medical emergency.

The scene is almost unbelievable. As the bystanders looked on in amazement and looked for people to help, you can see the black SUV wedged in between the aisle with hundreds and hundreds of items strewn across the Walmart floor. Some of the bystanders believe that the driver may have had a heart attack which is what led to the car being roughly 40 feet inside the building.

One of the Canton public safety department spokesmen said: “police and fire crews are on the scene at Walmart located at 39500 Ford Rd. in Canton, responding to calls that a vehicle had crashed through the building this afternoon, around 1:30 PM. Initial reports are that several people inside the building received injuries and were transported by rescue units from Canton, Livonia, Plymouth, and Westland. Conditions of all involved are unknown/unconfirmed at this time.”