Red Bull Gave Max Verstappen Wings In 2024 F1 Bahrain Round 1

In an all too familiar scene for many Formula One fans, Red Bull Driver Max Verstappen pulled off a substantial victory in Baharian.

According to CrashNet, the Oracle Red Bull racing team placed first and second in the race, with Max Verstappen on top and Sergio Perez about 22 seconds behind in second place. Following Sergio Perez closely, the Ferrari team took third and fourth place, 25 and 33 seconds behind Max.

The Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team, the McLaren F1 Team, and Aston Martin were left to battle it out for top ten positions.

Many F1 fans have taken to X trying to explain the extreme victory Max won. Some fans are disappointed that this season is shaping up to look a lot like last year. To give some perspective on the race, here are a couple highlights:

This video posted by “maeve is at the bahrain gp” on X, shows the sheer dominating performance, with Max out front:

A clip uploaded by “viri ❤︎” to X shows the heart stopping, breathtaking scene where both Ferrari drivers vied for fourth place on lap 11. Both vehicles traveling at breakneck speeds were within inches of each other, blasting around the turn:

The next race is set to be held in Jeddah for the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix on Saturday March 9th.

After the race, The Guardian received comments from Christian Horner, the head of the Red Bull F1 Team who said: “The perfect start. I have to say a big thank you to all the men and women back in Milton Keynes who this winter have worked so hard, and come up with another great car. It’s testimony to that hard work that goes on behind the scenes. Yeah, a great team performance to come up with that one-two finish and come up with maximum points today.”