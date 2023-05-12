Truck Driver Leads Ohio Police on Chase, Suffers Serious Injuries After Falling Down Ravine

A semi-truck driver was arrested after brandishing a weapon at a road repair worker and creating a brief but intense manhunt in Medina County, Ohio.

The incident caused local interstates to be shut down as part of the police search, per the Akron Beacon Journal.

After brandishing a weapon, the driver was pulled over by police. But before they had a chance to talk to him, he disconnected his trailer and drove away, authorities said. Police chased the suspect into the next county, where an officer deployed stop sticks.

Interstate-271 in Medina County, Ohio, was shut down after the driver of a semi-truck attempted to elude police. (Ohio Department of Transportation)

The truck ran over the sticks, hit a cruiser, then a guardrail. Then the suspect allegedly hopped out and tried to get away on foot. After he ran into a wooded area, police utilized a plane in the search.

He was eventually found unconscious at the bottom of a steep ravine, police said. The suspect was then taken to a nearby hospital with what investigators called serious injuries, per the Beacon Journal.

Charges are pending, though it’s unclear at the moment what those charges may be. It is also to be determined if the man’s injuries were a result of falling down the ravine or if they were caused by something else.

No other injuries were reported.