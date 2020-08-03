A Florida man covered in white supremacy tattoos, including a Swastika on his chest, was filmed at a restaurant in Nokomis, Florida ranting about his beliefs, screaming at customers, and then hitting a waitress in the head and knocking her unconscious.

The man in the video, 36-year-old Nicholas Arnold Schock, can be heard in the video yelling things like “I’m a white supremacist,” “The Aryan nation will rule the world,” I don’t care, call Donald Trump. Do you know Donald Trump? If you don’t know Donald Trump, I’m not going anywhere.” Schock also sexually threatened a female customer.

So my wife goes to work yesterday. Many people know already of what happened to my wife( ps baby happy anniversary) but… Posted by Tom Biche on Saturday, August 1, 2020

McIlveny also took videos after the incident of the man being taken into custody by police. He didn’t see the initial encounter but saw customers and staff restraining the man while he shouted for videos and photos of the incident to be sent to Donald Trump, McIlveny said. pic.twitter.com/liqoiOfiXs — Carlos R. Munoz 📰 (@ReadCarlos) August 2, 2020

Nicholas Arnold Schock, 36, of Wauchula was arrested and charged with battery and disturbing the peace and bail was set at $620. He remains at the Sarasota County Jail. pic.twitter.com/ggDBjAxCN1 — Carlos R. Munoz 📰 (@ReadCarlos) August 2, 2020

Schock, who told police while being arrested that he has psychological issues, was charged with battery and disturbing the peace. He is currently detained at the Sarasota County Jail on a $55,000 bail.

According to authorities, Schock entered the restaurant, Pop’s Sunset Grill, and immediately began screaming and cursing. Schock then stripped down to his shorts, which he unbuttoned enough to expose his groin and pubic hair.

While being arrested, Schock yelled for someone to call President Donald Trump, because he believed Trump would get him off of the charges.

A GoFundMe was set up for, Kisha Biche, the waitress and bartender Schock assaulted and knocked unconscious. According to the GoFundMe page, Kisha is still receiving her hourly wages from Pop’s but, of course, not the tips that make up the bulk of her pay. Due to the COVID-19 crisis Kisha was the only member of her family currently working so, as of now, the family does not have an income aside from her Pop’s wages, minus the tips. So far Biche’s GoFundMe has raised over $10,000 of its $25,000 goal.

A statement from Pop’s Sunset Grill has said that Biche is currently recovering from her assault at home with her family.