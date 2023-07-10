Former CNN Reporter Suing Network for Unfair Firing, Racial Discrimination

Former CNN reporter Saima Mohsin has decided to sue the network for discrimination, accusing it of firing her after she was injured while on assignment.

It seems that Mohsin had her foot run over and was severely injured while reporting on the Israel-Palestine conflict from Jerusalem.

“I was injured on assignment for CNN,” Mohsin wrote in a tweet.

“They fired me [.] We risk our lives in the field trusting we’ll be taken care of [.] I’m suing for unfair dismissal, disability & race discrimination. CNN wants my case thrown out [.] Big week for me at Employment Tribunal[.]”

Big week for me at Employment Tribunal 🤲🏾 https://t.co/QYvOrB3LpH — Saima Mohsin (@SaimaMohsin) July 10, 2023

Mohsin reportedly had her foot accidentally run over by a CNN cameraman. She wrote about her continued suffering on her LinkedIn page, saying she suffers “pain all down my left side and am constantly exhausted which is an extreme opposite of what you see on screen.”

She accused CNN of telling her that she didn’t have “the look” they were seeking upon dismissing her.. She currently is working for Sky News on a freelance basis.

Saima Mohsin and Lawrence Roberts attend the “Reaching For The Stars” charity gala to celebrate members of The Citizens Foundation at BAFTA Piccadilly on March 18. (Getty)

“I spent years bed ridden and depressed, I had to learn to feel and control my foot again,” she wrote. “Sometimes I felt it too much. But slowly but surely I’ve learnt to manage my pain & am back on screen presenting at Sky News who’ve been so understanding of my condition.

“You can’t see it but I live with it everyday. … I worked hard to become an international correspondent and loved my job with CNN. I risked my life many times on assignment for CNN believing they would have my back. They did not.”

CNN declined comment when reached by Fox News Digital. The Guardian reported the network “is opposing the claim on territorial grounds, arguing that the terms of Mohsin’s contract mean she does not have the right to bring a case in London.”