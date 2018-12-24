Menu
ladders to climb over Trump's Wall Read this Next

Anti-Trump Activists Created 'Buy 'Ladders' to Get Over Trump's Wall' GoFundMe In Response To Border Wall Fundraiser
Advertisement
Santa Alert: 92-Year-Old Toymaker Donates Hundreds of Handcrafted Wooden Creations to Children Mental Floss

Ed Higinbotham, also known as Santa Claus in my book, made it a point to make Children happy this year by donating several wooden handicraft toys! Santa has been making and giving away of hundreds of toys he has been making for nearly three decades.

That includes for Gifts for Kids of Fayette County, operated by the Pennsylvania State Police. State troopers have been picking up toys from Ed in 2017 and 2018, where several handmade items include flat-bed trucks, dump trucks, and fire trucks and tractors.

The wooden toys allow local children to use their imagination since “old-fashioned toys recall simpler times.” Pennsylvania State Trooper Robert Broadwater, community service and public information officer for Pennsylvania State Police Troop B, met Ed last year and now helps him distribute the toys to children in learning centers, preschools, and schools. Not only do they both distribute during Christmas time but throughout the year.

Herald Standard

The 92-year-old toymaker began making wooden toys in 1991 after retiring as the maintenance supervisor for the Uniontown Area School District. He grew up outside of Smock on a 114-acre family farm where he kept busy with chores. After marrying, he lived on the family farm and acquired their own 10-acre farm nearby before moving to Georges Township about 25 years ago. In retirement, Ed found a hobby in making wooden toys and donating items he would make to children who worked by his workshop next to his home.

This year, Ed managed to make 300 toys to distribute throughout the town. The toy-maker takes great care into including small details on the toys such as a ladder on a fire truck or a bridle on the horse’s head. His response when someone asked if he was Santa Claus incarcerated? “It’s just something that I enjoy doing and now I make somebody else happy, and if that’s Santa Claus then I’m Santa Claus.

Now that is the spirit of Christmas! I guess we now know Santa Claus he lives in Pittsburgh.

Watch: Christmas Doggos Bring Joy

Silke Jasso About the author:
Silke Jasso is a bilingual editor, writer, producer, and journalist specialized in online media. Born in Laredo Texas, her previous works include LareDOS Newspaper where she was an editor and writer and Entravision Communications where she was a Co-Anchor and Multi-Media Journalist for Fox39 News and Univision 27. She recently ...Read more
View More Articles

Rare Studio

An “In God We Trust” sign is causing a serious uproar in one town

An “In God We Trust” sign is causing a serious uproar in one town

Florida teacher arrested for allegedly making a student’s grades drop in the naughtiest way

Florida teacher arrested for allegedly making a student’s grades drop in the naughtiest way

Texas doctor accused of killing a young couple in front of their kids for no apparent reason

Texas doctor accused of killing a young couple in front of their kids for no apparent reason

As many businesses dump the NRA, one has promised not to “censor based on viewpoint”

As many businesses dump the NRA, one has promised not to “censor based on viewpoint”

A sorority girl overdosed, and police believe the alleged drug dealer knew the dose would kill her

A sorority girl overdosed, and police believe the alleged drug dealer knew the dose would kill her

Stories You Might Like