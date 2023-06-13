Heroic Firefighters Conquer Enormous NYC Blaze, with One Comrade Hospitalized

This past Sunday, New York firefighters heroically fought off a massive fire that spread throughout a six-story apartment building in the Bronx. Five individuals were injured in the 5-alarm fire, including a firefighter.

As flames grew inside the building at 1420 Noble Ave. in Soundview, the firefighters battled the fire for close to five hours. When the brave firefighters first arrived at the scene, they began attempting to extinguish the monstrous fire from inside the building, but moved fight outside when the ceiling of the dwelling began to cave in.

Several Injuries Result From New York Fire

John Esposito, the FDNY Chief of Operations, spoke about the dangerous battle at a recent press conference. He said, “It turned out to be too much fire. We had partial ceiling and partial roof collapses. We withdrew our units. We’re now using five tower ladders to extinguish the fire. The fire is still not under control.”

The cause of the fire is currently unknown. 200 firefighters were at the scene, doing their best to protect the residents of the burning building. The fire was finally extinguished at around 11:30 PM. Two people, one a resident, the other a firefighter, were taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries. The other three people that were injured did not receive treatment.

Esposito continued, “It’s a tall building and it’s a very big building so trying to get hose lines to the top floor to extinguish the fire … is very difficult, very time consuming and in this case, the fire had a lot of headway and we weren’t able to keep up with it.”

The residents of the Bronx apartment building were forced to evacuate their homes, and are being helped by the Red Cross, who have created a service center for those affected by the fire. The building contains 79 units in total.