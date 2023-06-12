11-Year-Old Dies After Losing Consciousness on Flight to New York

During a flight from Istanbul to New York, an 11-year-old girl tragically died after becoming unconscious in mid-air. It is assumed that the child died from an undisclosed illness, but an official cause of death has not yet been disclosed.

The Turkish Airlines flight made an emergency landing in Budapest when the flight’s crew become aware of the sick girl. In a statement, the airline said, “Our cabin crew made the announcement on the PA system for any doctors on board while the captain of the flight immediately diverted to Budapest.

The tragic incident occurred on Flight TK003. As the plane arrived at Budapest’s Ferenc Liszt International Airport, a doctor who was onboard tended to the girl. The airline stated, “As a doctor among our passengers attended the situation and performed heart massage, our cockpit crew made an emergency landing in Budapest.”

Emergency medical teams rushed onto the plane when it made its emergency landing and desperately tried to resuscitate the girl. A Turkish Airlines spokesperson revealed, “Despite the rapid and professional intervention, unfortunately, her life could not be saved.”

The girl’s family exited the plane in Budapest, and the flight made its way to New York City. Four-and-a-half hours after its expected arrival time, the Airbus A330-300 arrived at JFK Airport. While the other passengers on the plane arrived at their destination safely, many of them are likely traumatized by the disturbing ordeal they witnessed.

Turkish Airlines stated, “We offer our heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones and share their pain.” It was falsely reported that the deceased child was male, but Turkish Airlines confirmed that it was indeed a girl. At this time, it is not clear what country the girl and her family were citizens of.