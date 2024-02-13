Before Hillary Clinton could get a full sentence out, she was heckled by a man accusing her of being a war criminal.

Videos by Rare

Footage from the scene captures Hillary walking up to the stand to give a lecture at Columbia University in New York City. Shuffling her papers she says: “thank you very much…” And that’s all she had time to say before a man in the back yelled: “Hillary Diane Rodham Clinton!” To which Hillary snarkily retorted: “That is my name, that’s right.”

The disgruntled man angrily shouted: “you are a war criminal.” As Hillary grinned a sinister smile, the man rattled off the countries in which he believes Hillary to be a war criminal. He listed: “the people of Libya, the people of Iraq, the people of Syria, the people of Yemen…” Before he could finish a woman rushed to the stage.

Hillary Clinton Called “War Criminal” By Protestor

NEW – Protester shouts that Hillary Clinton is a "war criminal."pic.twitter.com/n7kcUwjj5s — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) February 9, 2024

As reported by Fox, the individual protesting against Hillary was likely referring to policies she supported when she was Secretary of State during the Obama administration.

The woman shouted back at the man saying: “Sir sir,” and the shouting continued. Amidst the racket the man finished saying, “as well as the people of America…” the woman who rushed on stage then announced that the man was in violation of the University policies and was going to be removed.

As he was being removed and Hillary was starting to get adjusted to begin speaking, you could hear him yelling: “free Palestine!” At the top of his lungs. Hilary opened her mouth to finally begin speaking and he yelled: “free Palestine” several more times.

This is not the only time Hillary has been accused of war crimes. It’s also reported that at the University she has been ridiculed as people were chanting: “Hillary, Hillary you can’t hide.”