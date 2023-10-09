Hillary Clinton Says MAGA Republicans Must Undergo “Formal Deprogramming”

When the great wanna-be Hillary Clinton was interviewed by CNN recently, she was asked about the persistent support for former President Donald Trump. Her answer was certainly out of left field, maybe even for Hillary.

As reported by Trending Politics, Hillary was explaining to the CNN host how she has spent many years fighting Republicans on all fronts. She reminisced on her fights over gun control, climate change, and the economy, and so forth.

Hillary then added: “…But there wasn’t this little tail of extremism wagging the dog of the Republican Party, as it is today.” How charming of her, surely she will win over hearts and minds with this rhetoric.

If her analogy was not clear enough she continued: “And sadly, many of those extremists, those MAGA extremists, take their marching orders from Donald Trump, who has no credibility left by any measure.”

Hillary Clinton Suggests “Deprogramming” For MAGA Republicans

Now Hillary wants to ‘deprogram’ MAGA cult members! pic.twitter.com/yfGbidwYIc — Gary D (@KMGGaryde) October 6, 2023

Hillary added on saying: “He’s only in it for himself. He’s now defending himself in civil actions and criminal actions. And when do they break with him?” She was surely distraught that, in spite all of their tactics, Trump still has support.

Driving the point all the way home she claimed: “Because at some point maybe there needs to be a formal deprogramming of the cult members, but something needs to happen.” Notice she does not seem to support the free choice of these people, rather she hopes to make the people believe what she believes, where’s the freedom in that?

Hillary then shared what she believes to be the issue: “…the base of the Republican Party, for whatever combination of reasons — and it is emotional and psychological, sees in him someone who speaks for them, and they are determined that they will continue to vote for him, attend his rallies, wear his merchandise because for whatever reason, he and his very negative, nasty form of politics resonates with them.”

At the end of the day however, this is Hillary’s hope: “So it is like a cult and somebody has to break that momentum. And that’s why I believe Joe Biden will defeat them and hopefully then that will be the end and the fever will break. And then Republicans can try to get back to fighting about issues among themselves and electing people who are least, you know, responsible and accountable.”

