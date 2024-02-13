Aside from all of the questions regarding the 2024 election, many have been wondering who Trump will pick as his vice president. While there are several solid choices, Vivek may be edging to the top.

As reported by Trending Politics, Vivek Ramaswamy was present at the “Golden evening for Golden Pres.” event held at Donald Trump’s Mar A Lago. Not only did Vivek and his wife Aproova enter the party beside Trump and Melania, but he was also introduced on stage by Donald Trump, and asked to speak.

All of this comes a couple weeks after Trump said he was 25% sure of his vice president choice. Though he declined to see exactly who it will be, he made it clear that it will be a good choice that many people will expect and appreciate.

Vice President Rumors Swirl As Vivek Visits Trump At Mar A Lago

There have been many speculations, a couple of the most common have been Sen. Tim Scott, and more recently Vivek Ramaswamy.

Both of these men campaigned for the Republican nominee for president, however they both dropped out shortly after the primary voting began. It quickly became evident that, though they were both solid choices, neither of them could match Trump. Not only did they drop out of the race however, but they also both endorsed Trump afterwards.

What is still unclear who will be Donald Trump’s vice president choice, many believe that Vivek Ramaswamy’s appearance at the event is a good indicator.

Reporter Laura loom her shared her thoughts on X, saying: “At the “Golden Evening for a Golden President” event at Mar a Lago tonight, @VivekGRamaswamy was introduced by President Trump when Trump realized he was at the event. They go well together. Electric energy when Trump and Vivek are together. I’m a big fan of this duo.”

