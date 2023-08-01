Kelly Ripa Gets Flipped Off, Told To Be Quiet By Producer (Video)

Kelly Ripa may not know how to meditate, but she clearly can have some fun trying.

That much was revealed in a recent Instagram post, in which she took part in a meditation exercise with Live with Kelly and Mark producers Albert Bianchi and Jan Schillay Wiener. Or she sort of did.

Bianchi played an app on his smart phone with a built-in instructor, while Ripa and Schillay Wiener were the expected students.

“I’m going to lay down,” Ripa said, sticking to her promise.

“This isn’t going to work,” Schillay Wiener said.

The instructor told them to “find a quiet place to sit down.”

“Already I hate it,” Ripa, 52, quipped, before requesting that the instructor’s voice be changed to someone with a British accent.

The ladies then begin to erupt in laughter. Bianchi shouts, “Be quiet,” as he tries to follow along.

Eventually, the voice is changed to that of a woman, prompting more laughter and even less seriousness from Ripa and Schillay Wiener — who actually got up and left.

Ripa moves closer to Bianchi, as if she’s finally going to take the exercise more seriously. But he is forced to gently hit her and demands she close her eyes.

“What part of meditation is when your partner hits you?” Ripa asked sacracastically.

Schillay Wiener is then back in the shot, and Ripa brings them helmets that ask as masks — then just go full-on goofy.

Bianchi laughs while flipping them the double bird. But that doesn’t deter them from continuing their shenigans.

Toward the end of the video, Ripa looks at Bianchi and jokingly says, “Good job, Albert.”

He laughs in return.

“The two of you,” he said, “are a bunch of f**king a**holes.”

Ripa and Schillay Wiener, and even Bianchi, then break out in laughter — again.

Mediation? More like exasperation. But clearly enough fun that Ripa felt inclined to share. And her fans are always glad she does.