Democrat Jim Himes On Biden: “No Evidence Whatsoever Of Impeachable Crimes” (Video)

Democrat Representative Jim Himes is the latest Democrat to attempt to discard of the testimony of Biden business associate Devon Archer. Just yesterday, Democrat Rep. Dan Goldman told reporters that then-Vice President Joe Biden did in fact talk to Hunter’s foreign business partners, but ‘only about the weather’. Unbelievable.

Now Jim Himes is jumping into the clown car as well! Himes claimed in an interview with MSNBC that the House Oversight Committee has discovered “no evidence of impeachable crimes.” Remember, the House Oversight Committee has been able to confirm that Hunter Biden’s business model was access to Joe Biden.

Archer’s testimony is significant because he revealed that Joe Biden is ‘the Big Guy’ who was noted to have received a 10% cut from Hunter’s business deals in his texts and emails. There is absolute evidence of impeachable crimes, and even treasonous crime. Based on the facts, Biden should be charged with illegal lobbying, bribery, and corruption…. All impeachable offenses.

Facts didn’t stop Himes from defending Joe Biden on MSNBC, as the Representative can be quoted as saying, “On the topic of a Biden impeachment, look, if impeachable crimes are surfaced, if they are surfaced, and I say this as a Democrat, fine… They have found no evidence whatsoever that there are impeachable crimes.”

See a clip of that moment below…

Democrat Rep. Jim Himes says there's "no evidence whatsoever" of wrongdoing by Biden — but the trove of texts, emails, voicemails, photos, and sworn witness testimony says otherwise pic.twitter.com/2JErUEeYoh — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 1, 2023

It seems that the Democrats are just fine with corruption… as long as it exists on their side of the political aisle.