Kelly Ripa Shows Off Pool Pic of Chiseled Hubby Mark Consuelos

A shirtless Mark Consuelos hung out around a pool and his wife just happened to be nearby to snap — and eventually, share — some pictures.

If it were any old wife, well, maybe no one would care. But Consuelos just happens to be married to his co-host Kelly Ripa on Live with Kelly and Mark. So when Kelly Ripa shares something, it’s bound to go viral — particularly shots of her now-famous hubby.

“It’s that time of year again,” Ripa captioned her Instagram post, showing a bronzed Consuelos tanning in a pool.

If there’s one thing we can learn from this, it’s that you can look great at any age with the right amount of effort.

Consuelos, 52, is 5-foot-8 and is sporting a six pack. It’s not because of some magical thing or the fact he’s rich and married to Ripa. It’s because he watches his diet and puts in the work. You can say the same for Ripa, also 52.

Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12. (Getty)

So while some people may use the pictures to enjoy, you know, the “scenery,” they can also be used for motivation.

As former TCL host Steve Patterson wrote on Ripa’s post: “I’m gonna go do some pushups.”