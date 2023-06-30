Kevin Costner Calls Out Estranged Wife’s Allegedly Wild Plastic Surgery Bills

Things have been a little rocky for beloved actor Kevin Costner lately.

First, he’s taken a bit of a hit for being the primary reason that the hit series Yellowstone will soon come to an end. Apparently, Costner had some creative differences with series creator Taylor Sheridan, leading to a split.

But that’s not the only drama Costner, 68, has been linked to lately.

Court documents show he is accusing his estranged wife Christine of seeking inflated child-support payments, primarily to cover her high-priced plastic surgeries.

Christine is reportedly asking for $248,000 a month in child support, a sum that Costner’s team called “highly inflated and unsubstantiated” in a court document, via People.

“Guideline monthly child support based on Kevin’s gross cash flow available for support is $123,620,” the document reads.

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner attend the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27 in California. (Getty)

The document goes to say that $248,000 is a ridiculous request, with the couple sharing three children.

“Providing the minor children with more than bare necessities does not require providing ludicrous extravagance designed to primarily benefit the supported parent,” it reads.

Christine Costner, 49, is a former handbag designer. She alleged in a June 16 filing that the child-support request “is less than the amount needed to maintain the children in their accustomed lifestyle.”

Costner doesn’t want to hear it, it seems.

“Christine allocates 60% of expenses such as private trainer, unallocated credit-card expenses, and her plastic surgery to the minor children without any explanation or basis,’ the court document reads. “The children do not use the services of private trainers, only Christine does.”

Grace Avery Costner, Kevin Costner, Hayes Logan Costner, Christine Baumgartner and Cayden Wyatt Costner arrive for the Premiere Of 20th Century Fox’s The Art Of Racing In The Rain on August 1, 2019 in Los Angeles. (Getty)

There’s more, with Costner alleging “the plastic surgery expenses of $188,500/month belong to Christine — not the children.”

Really? That much for plastic surgery? A month? Troubling if true.

“Christine should know which credit-card expenses were for her and which were for the children, but not even a minimal effort is made to allocate them accurately,” the filing adds.

For the record, Costner has reportedly offered $38,000 a month in support. Christine is seeking six times that amount. Apparently, they’re still living in the same house.

“Christine has said she’d move out of the home by Aug. 31 if she has a child support agreement in place after a July 12 hearing on the matter,” People relayed.