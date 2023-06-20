Kickboxer and Influencer Andrew Tate Indicted on Rape, Human Trafficking Charges

Former professional kickboxer and disgraced influencer Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate have each been indicted on charges of rape, human trafficking and forming a criminal group to exploit women, authorities in Romania said.

Videos by Rare

Andrew Tate holds dual citizenship in the United States and Romania. He and his brother were charged with two Romanian females.

Romania’s anti-terror organization alleged in a statement that Tate and the other suspects created a group in 2021 “to commit the crime of human trafficking on the territory of Romania, but also in other countries, such as the United States of America and Great Britain.”

Tate, 36, and the others are accused of faking real relationships and true love to trick their seven victims. The statement also contends that victims were forced, via physical and mental abuse, to perform pornographic acts — which were then circulated on social media.

As part of the indictment, authorities requested the confiscation of $300 million in cryptocurrency belonging to Tate, as well as 15 luxury cars and 14 luxury watches.

Attorneys for Tate and his brother denied the allegations in a press release.

“While this news is undoubtedly predictable, we embrace the opportunity it presents to demonstrate their innocence and vindicate their reputation,” Tate’s legal team said, via People. “Our primary focus will be to establish the truth and ensure a fair and impartial examination of the evidence the legal team will submit.”

“The indictment now allows us to present a comprehensive body of evidence, diligently collected and prepared over time, which will undoubtedly substantiate the brothers’ claims of innocence.”

Andrew Tate rose to fame as a contestant on the UK version of Big Brother. But he has fallen from grace since, as People relayed.

“He is now known as a divisive figure who espouses misogynistic views, which have gotten him removed from social media platforms,” the outlet wrote. “His controversial statements include saying women are partially responsible for rape and that they belong to men.”