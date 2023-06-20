Marc Anthony, 54, Welcomes Baby No. 7 With Wife Nadia Ferreira, 24

54-year-old singer Marc Anthony revealed that he is a new dad this past Father’s Day. Anthony informed his fans of the big news via Instagram. Anthony’s newborn is his 7th child, and the first with his 24-year-old wife, Nadia Ferreria.

Anthony’s Instagram announcement featured a black-and-white photo of the “You Sang to Me” singer holding his baby. The photo is accompanied by the caption, “God’s timing is always perfect. Happy Father’s Day ♥️”

A unique physical feature of Anthony’s child is that the newborn dons a thick head of black hair.

Marc Anthony Fathers Newborn

Anthony and Ferreria wed earlier this year, enjoying a small ceremony with just close family and friends rather than a huge event. Anthony shares two children with ex-wife Jennifer Lopez. Anthony’s children from his marriage to Lopez include 15-year-old twins Max and Emme. Recently, a source close to Anthony informed ET that the acclaimed singer and Lopez have a healthy relationship and co-parent in a productive way.

The source told ET, “She always wants what’s best for him. She’s happy for Marc and Nadia, and he feels the same about Jen and Ben.” The source added that everyone in the situation tries to “do their best to reiterate how important it is to be appreciative and ensure that they’re all taken care of and feel loved and supported.”

Anthony’s marriage to Ferrieria is his fourth. Anthony’s first wife was Puerto Rican singer Dayanara Torres, with whom he shares two adult sons, Cristian Marcus Muñiz and Ryan Adrian Muñiz. Lopez was Anthony’s second wife before he married Shannon De Lima in 2014, the year he and Lopez divorced. Anthony also has two older children from previous relationships, including daughter Arianna Muñiz and son Chase Muñiz.

Anthony seems to be in his children’s lives as much as he can be. This past May, Anthony turned to Instagram to honor his son Cristian for graduating from college. The singer and actor posted photos of the family posing together during the graduation, as well as a video of Cristian accepting his diploma. The post is captioned, “I love my kids to the moon and back and we get to celebrate you today.”