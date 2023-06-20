Minnesota Reporter Accuses ABC Station of Unsafe Working Conditions During George Floyd Riots

Former KSTP-TV news reporter Crystal Bui has written a new memoir called More to Tell… andboy did it lived up to its title!

Not only does Bui write about her own life, but it seems she mentions plenty about working at an ABC affiliate in Minneapolis during the George Floyd riots. From the sounds of things, unsurprisingly, it was a hazardous job.

“After working for almost a decade as an award-winning television news reporter, Crystal Bui had become numb to the idea of death-until George Floyd’s murder in Minneapolis,” the Amazon summary for More to Tell reads, via the New York Post.

“Reporters are responsible for documenting history, and in Minneapolis, that also meant dodging tear gas and rubber bullets. It meant fighting systematic sexism and racism while working for a ‘progressive’ newsroom that may have perpetuated the same injustice behind the scenes.”

Along with that, Bui shares “the grave shortcomings of the news industry during what was one of the largest social justice movements of our time,” the summary reads.

Bui wrote about KSTP, stating “Our station “didn’t spend money on security like the others did during these initial riots, despite Minneapolis being hit the worst in the beginning.”

According to the Minneapolis Star-Tribune, Bui once considered “faking a medical emergency so that she and her cameraman could go home.”

For Bui, her station was all about the ratings — reporter safety be darned.

“While I was focused on staying safe, managers were focused on ratings,” she said. “… They don’t explicitly instruct you to move closer to the danger, but they use code words, and reporters know what they mean.”

KSTP news director Kirk Varner told the Star Tribune he was aware of Bui’s memoir….

“We at KSTP take safety and a positive work environment very seriously here,” he said.

“During her tenure here, I’m not aware of any formal complaints about those issues that she raised about safety and having a positive work environment.”