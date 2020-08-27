A 17-year-old was arrested after two people were shot to death while protesting in Kenosha over the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Kyle Rittenhouse of Antioch, Illinois, was 15 miles from Kenosha County and was taken into custody on suspicion of first-degree intentional homicide in the attack that occurred on Tuesday night. The incident was all captured on cellphone video. Authorities stated the shooting left a third person wounded.

According to the police chief Phillip L. Perlini, Rittenhouse was a former Public Safety Cadet. The program has been described online as offering youth the opportunity to explore careers in law enforcement. Because of the suspect’s age and state law, the chief stated that the police department could not comment any further on the situation. The teenager was arrested and charged after turning himself in at the Antioch Police headquarters. Rittenhouse is currently in the custody of the Lake County judicial system awaiting extradition to Wisconsin.

The video shows the gunman, who was carrying a semi-automatic rifle, can be heard saying “I just killed someone” as he walks towards police vehicles. He’s seen in the video running down the street following the crowd, holding a long gun to his chest. The victims in the shooting on Wednesday night have been identified by friends and family, with one member of a being part of the Black Lives Matter faction called People’s Revolution. The man who died after being shot in the head during the confrontation has been identified as 36-year-old Joseph Rosenbaum.

According to several Facebook posts, the man had only moved to Wisconsin a year ago and is now leaving behind a fiancee and their young daughter. Friends are trying to raise $25,000 to pay for the funeral costs and hold the memorial for the dad down two friends and family as Jo Jo. The man shot in the chest identified as 26-year-old Anthony Huber. Huber tried to disarm the suspect shooter with a skateboard. The only shooting victim to survive has been identified as 26-year-old Gaige Grosskreutz. The man was blasted in the right arm and was seen on camera yelling in agony while still holding a handgun in his hand. He was a volunteer medic for Black Lives Matter protest in Milwaukee over the summer.

In the wake of the disturbing killings and night of unrest, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers authorized the deployment of 500 members of the National Guard to Kenosha and doubled the number of troops in the city of 100,000 midway between Chicago and Milwaukee. The governor’s office stated they are working with other states to bring in more National Guard members and law enforcement officers. The state also announced a 7 p.m. curfew, despite protesters ignoring it.

Several protesters marched past the intersection where the people were shot, stopping to gather around and pray and lay flowers. Evers, who is a Democrat, issued a lengthy statement asking those who want to “exercise their First Amendment rights” to do so safely and peacefully, urging others to “please stay home and let local first responders, law enforcement and members of the Wisconsin National Guard do their jobs.” In Washington, the Justice Department stated it is sending more than 200 federal agents from the U.S. Marshal Service, FBI, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. The White House announced up to 2,000 National Guards troops would be made available.

Rittenhouse also posted a short video from a Trump rally earlier this year in Des Moines, Iowa, on one of his Tik Tok accounts. In a post on December 22, 2018, the suspect said that for his birthday he wanted he was asking for donations for a non-profit called “Humanizing the Badge,” Along with the post saying the group sought to “forge stronger relationships between law enforcement officers and the communities they serve.”