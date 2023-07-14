Lisa Marie Presley Reportedly Died From Small Bowel Obstruction

A small bowel obstruction was responsible for the death of Lisa Marie Presley back on January 12, an autopsy report revealed, via TMZ.

Presley, the only daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presely, was 54. She was rushed to the hospital for what was believed to be cardiac arrest at the time.But the Los Angeles County Examiner’s Office officially listed the cause of death as a sequelae of small bowel obstruction. According to the coroner’s report (via People), “the obstruction was in the form of a strangulated small bowel caused by adhesions that developed after bariatric surgery years ago.”

On January 12, paramedics responded to the 5900 block of Normandy Drive in Calabasas, California to treat a woman in her 50s who was not breathing, an LA County Sheriff’s Department spokesman told People. Rescue personnel began to administer CPR, noting the patient had “signs of life,” and rushed her to a local hospital, where she died.

Lisa Marie would have turned 55 in February.

“Today would have been Lisa’s 55th birthday. My wish is to protect my three grandchildren and keep our family together,” Priscilla wrote on Feb, 1. “From the first moment I held Lisa in my arms, I’ve protected, loved and guided her, as I have my son. Our hearts are broken, and I am having to learn to live without my only daughter.”

Lisa Marie’s death came two days after she attended the Golden Globes with her mother and Austin Butler, who portrayed her father in the movie Elvis.