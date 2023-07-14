Kevin Costner’s Ex-Wife Allegedly Planned To Pick His Pockets Before Divorce

Kevin Costner’s lawyer has reported that Christine Baumgartner, Kevin’s ex-wife, has been using Kevin’s money and property without his knowledge following the divorce. They believe it was planned before the divorce announcement.

As reported by TMZ, the legal documents provided by Kevin and his lawyer in the case claim Christine: “has shown a disturbing propensity in the last several months, both before and after separation, to take [Kevin’s] property without his knowledge or consent, especially since this case was filed.”

A short time before the divorce case began, Christine had purchased a rather expensive car, not typical of the couple’s typical method of leasing. Where it gets interesting however is that in the divorce agreements, she explicitly stated she was to keep the expensive car. This led Kevin and his lawyer to believe the money grab was planned long before the divorce.

Kevin Costner divorce heats up, wife Christine refuses to leave once-shared home despite pre-nup agreement https://t.co/VuOygPPZmv — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 14, 2023

The details only became more brutal as she apparently took Kevin’s money from all sorts of places to pay for the legal fees of the divorce. It turns out that she paid a criminal lawyer $25,000, out of Kevin’s own funds. She then paid her divorce attorney: “on the credit card of an employee which is traditionally used for Costner family house charges and paid by [Kevin].” Stealing the money of the man you are divorcing to pay for the divorce? That’s harsh. She also paid for expenses with multiple credit cards that are under Kevin Costner’s name.

To top it all off, Kevin and his lawyer asked Christine to sign a document saying that she will not ‘loot’ anything from the home before she is kicked out at the end of this month. Instead of agreeing she refused to sign. Kevin needs to lock away the rest of his belongings before his ex comes looting!