Jeff Bezos’ Ex-Wife Mackenzie Scott Has Reportedly Squandered Over $27 Billion Since 2019 Divorce

Mackenzie Scott, formerly known as Mackenzie Bezos, became the richest woman in the entire world in 2019 when she divorced her husband, founder of Amazon Jeff Bezos.

Scott immediately married a school teacher named Dan Jewett in 2021. With a new net worth of over $62 Billion in 2020, Scott was set to embark on a new part of her life.

She started giving money away like crazy. It is reported that Scott has donated over $14 Billion to charities across the World.

In January, it was reported that Scott divorced her second husband, Dan Jewett, after less than 2 years of marriage. The situation may be worse than we thought.

Scott owns a 4% stake in Amazon. That stock, priced around $90 at the time of her initial divorce from Jeff Bezos, has climbed up to $135 per share. The money Mackenzie Scott stood to make on this kind of rise is astounding to say the least.

Her net worth should be surging, but instead, it’s falling. Once worth an estimated $62 Billion in 2020, Scott is only worth $35 Billion. This means that she has shed nearly half of her net worth in just four short years.

Some reports claim that Mackenzie Scott’s net worth has dropped all the way to $27 Billion, meaning that Scott potentially could have squandered over $35 BILLION.

How could a human being possibly blow through $35 Billion in just four years? It appears that Jeff Bezos may have made the right decision. Scott’s activity can only be described as impulsive and absurd.

It is a level of excess that we may have never seen before. Keep in mind, the highest grossing films of all time only net a few billion dollars. Avatar, the highest grossing movie of all time, made just shy of $3 Billion. Multiply that number by at least 9, and you will have the amount that Mackenzie Scott has lost since 2019.

Even if she gave $14 Billion to charity, that still leaves at least $13 Billion lost that is unaccounted for. Where did it go?

It seems that the divorce from Jeff Bezos was a bad idea. Is it really fair that Mackenzie Scott became a billionaire simply because she was married to Jeff Bezos?

Divorce laws in this country are beyond ridiculous…. and we thought Kevin Costner had it bad!