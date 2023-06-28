Democratic State Senator Enraged By “Biden Sucks” Bumper Sticker Keys Car And Gets Arrested (Video)

The Democratic Senator is from Rhode Island where he was eventually arrested for the crime.

In the Garden City Center parking lot, Senator Joshua Miller was parked beside an SUV that had a politically motivated bumper sticker on the rear. It read simply and profoundly: “Biden Sucks.” As reported by the Daily Mail, the incident was reported by the car owner’s son.

The victim’s son claimed he heard a terrible scratching noise on the side of the car when he hopped out to see what was happening. After getting out he found who he believed to be the culprit. He found a man with keys in hand standing there caught red-handed. He would later find out that this was a Democratic Senator who serves as a policy chairman.

The son pursued Joshua and questioned him about the vandalism. When questioned, Joshua just walked off and said he hadn’t done it. Eventually the police arrived on the scene to sort things out.

While talking with the officers the Senator said: “He was blocking my way, saying that I scratched his car, I didn’t scratch his car,” he continued saying: “I’m a state senator, I think he recognized me. I think he’s one of the gun nuts.” Joshua said this as he holds a strong anti-gun stance politically.

After some time of awkward debate and questioning, the Senator said that the victim dared him to do it. He claimed he felt threatened by the man and so he did it. When defending yourself it is not advisable to key the other person’s car. At any rate, the officers were obliged to take Joshua to the police office. He got out for $1000 but is set to return for charges of vandalism after a security camera confirmed the victim’s story. The democratic senator had in fact keyed the car with the “Biden Sucks” sticker.

The Cranston Police Department made sure to remind us that no one is above the law, not even politicians.