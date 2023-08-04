Maine Woman Dies After Being Hit by Dump Truck

A 56-year old woman has died from her injuries after being hit by a dump truck in Saco, Maine, authorities said.

Kimberly Lavin reportedly was walking on Water Street in Saco when the dump truck made a left-hand turn from Main Street on to Water Street, Deputy Police Chief Corey Huntress told WMTW.

Police investigate the scene of a dump truck accident that killed a 56-year-old woman in Saco, Maine. (WCSH)

The driver of the truck is a 59-year-old man from nearby Biddeford. Medical crews rushed to the scene to attempt to save Lavin, but were unsuccessful in those attempts, police said.

Police and rescue personnel reroute traffic at the site of the accident. (WCSH)

The crash is still under investigation by the Saco Police Department and the Maine State Police. It occurred at 4:42 p.m. EST, police said, with traffic needing to be rerouted around the intersection during the investigation.

Traffic is backed up at the corners of Water Street and Main Street in Saco following the accident. (WCSH)

“The corner of Main and Water Streets, also known as Pepperell Square, was closed for several hours while officials reconstructed and investigated the scene,” WCSH reported.

Saco is located in York County, Maine, with a population of just more than 20,000.