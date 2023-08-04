Biden Celebrates Trump Indictment With ‘Dark Brandon’ Mug (Video)

The Biden Department of Justice announced earlier this week that they would be indicting former President Donald Trump over the 2020 Election. This marks the third indictment of President Trump since he left Office in January of 2021.

President Biden may be on vacation, but he took time to celebrate the latest Trump indictment in a post made to his official Twitter account. In the video, Biden can be seen sipping from a mug that contains an image of him often referred to as the ‘Dark Brandon’ meme.

Biden has celebrated this meme in the past. He did so at the White House Corespondents dinner earlier this year. See a clip of Biden embracing the persecution of his political opponents at the White House Corespondents in the video below…

Dark Brandon made an appearance at the White House Correspondents' Dinner. — President Biden (@POTUS) April 30, 2023

Biden revived this meme as soon as the news of Trump’s indictment broke, with a new video, this time showing a ‘Dark Brandon’ mug. Biden can be quoted as saying in the video, “I like my coffee dark!”

See a clip of that disgusting moment below…

A cup of Joe never tasted better.



— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 3, 2023

Attempts by the Biden Department of Justice to stop candidate Trump from running a successful 2024 campaign are not as much about Trump as they are about a dissolution of the American justice system.

America is becoming a third world Nation before our very eyes. The rest of the world sees it, and perhaps that is why China continues to excel since Joe Biden became President of the United States.