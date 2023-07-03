Mel Gibson Releases Emotional Video Promoting ‘Sound of Freedom’ Set To Release On July 4th

Actor Mel Gibson gave an emotional preview of his new movie, Sound of Freedom, set to hit theaters on July 4.
Videos by Rare
The film centers around child sex-trafficking and tells the story of a Columbian boy who escapes his captors and draws the attention of a federal investigator. It already has a whopping 91 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
“The most disturbing problem in our world today is human trafficking and particularly the trafficking of children. Now the first step in eradicating this crime is awareness,” Gibson said. “Go see Sound of Freedom.”
Gibson largely has used his fame and Hollywood platform to promote his Christian faith, and his latest work falls in line with that.
Gibson is a two-time Academy Award winner and produced the epic biblical film Passion of the Christ in 2004, starting a wave of Christian-based movies to hit the mainstream.