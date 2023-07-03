Mel Gibson Releases Emotional Video Promoting ‘Sound of Freedom’ Set To Release On July 4th

Mel Gibson (Sound of Freedom/YouTube)

Actor Mel Gibson gave an emotional preview of his new movie, Sound of Freedom, set to hit theaters on July 4.

The film centers around child sex-trafficking and tells the story of a Columbian boy who escapes his captors and draws the attention of a federal investigator. It already has a whopping 91 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

(Sound of Freedom/YouTube)

“The most disturbing problem in our world today is human trafficking and particularly the trafficking of children. Now the first step in eradicating this crime is awareness,” Gibson said. “Go see Sound of Freedom.”

Gibson largely has used his fame and Hollywood platform to promote his Christian faith, and his latest work falls in line with that.

Per Trending Politics News, “approximately 7.6 million individuals at any given time are caught up in a web of human trafficking that stretches around the globe and is equated to modern-day slavery, with bad actors seeking trafficked victims for everything from sex to forced labor. The United States is not exempt from the problem: between 14,500 to 17,500 victims pass through this country every year, according to the ACLU. Approximately 200,000 American children live in conditions that are ripe for exploitation and are part of 1.2 million children around the world who live under similarly horrible conditions.”

Gibson is a two-time Academy Award winner and produced the epic biblical film Passion of the Christ in 2004, starting a wave of Christian-based movies to hit the mainstream.

