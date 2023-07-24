Miranda Lambert Shows Big Love to Fan Sporting ‘Shoot Tequila, Not Selfies’ Shirt

Country singer Miranda Lambert paused briefly during a recent concert to give some love to a fan — and tequila.

It happened at the Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino’s Zappos Theater, where she is holding her Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo residency engagement.

“Her shirt says, ‘Shoot tequila, not selfies,'” Lambert announced on stage with a smile as the audience erupted into cheers, eliciting a chuckle from the singer.

“She did it, I didn’t!” Lambert added with a laugh, before telling the fan, “That’s bada**!”

In the process, Lambert accepted a min-bottle of tequila from that very fan.

This fun-loving exchange took place one week after Lambert chastised a group of fans who stood up to take a selfie during one of her shows.

“These girls are worried about their selfie and not listening to the song,” Lambert said at the time. “It’s pissing me off a little bit.”

Her words were met with both cheers and boos — though the boos may have been reserved for those taking the selfie.

“We’re here to hear some country music tonight. I’m singing some country damn music,” Lambert said as she began to sing her 2016 single Tin Man. “Shall we start again?”

Once the song began, some fans began to exit the venue. Per ET Online, one could be heard saying, “Let’s go, come on, you don’t do that to fans.”

Clearly, though, one fan was with Lambert all the way. Tequila? Rather than selfies? We know which one Lambert prefers you shoot.