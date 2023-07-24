White House Press Secretary Snaps At Reporter Over Hunter Biden Question (Video)

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre snapped at a reporter that asked a question about Joe Biden’s potential involvement in Hunter Biden’s business dealings during the White House press briefing today.

“Chairman James Comer today says that the Oversight Committee has evidence that the President, in the past, communicated directly with foreign business associates of his son Hunter Biden many times. Curious if the White House, and the President, still stand behind his comment that he has never been involved, and that he has never even spoken to his son about his business dealings?” The reporter asked.

Jean-Pierre fired back, saying, “I’ve been asked this question a million times, the answer is not going to change, the answer remains the same. The President was never in business with his son. I just have don’t have anything else to add.”

"Curious if the White House and the president still stand behind his comment that he's never been involved and has never even spoken to his son about his business?"



KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: "The president was never in business with his son" pic.twitter.com/YRYtpVwqmq — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 24, 2023

Jean-Pierre was then asked about the Biden’s Administration’s handling of the Southern Border. Jean-Pierre bragged, saying, “We actually saw the president’s plan working!”

KARINE JEAN-PIERRE on the border: "We actually saw the president's plan working"



7+ million illegal immigrants have been encountered at the southern border since Biden took office. pic.twitter.com/oIrX37spEH — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 24, 2023