New Jersey Woman Accused of Posing As Doctor, Treating Patients Without Medical License

A New Jersey woman has been charged with practicing medicine by an unlicensed person, forgery and health care claims fraud after posing as a doctor and treating patients, according to prosecutors.

Maria Macburnie, 62, reportedly even prescribed medicine. Without a medical license to do so, she is also being charged with distribution of a controlled dangerous substance.

Macburnie was seeing and treating patients while pretending to be a licensed medical practitioner at Shore Medical Associates in Toms River, N.J., prosecutors said. Her run of fraud began in March 2022 and lasted until June of this year.

She saw patients and wrote prescriptions as “Dr. Fe Almazon-Condit,” according to prosecutors. That name belongs to a relative of Macburnie’s who is actually licensed to practice medicine.

She also of course submitted multiple insurance claims and bills for services rendered. The real Dr. Almazon-Condit reportedly was unable to see and treat patients during this time.

Macburnie is currently being held in the Ocean County Jail. Authorities have said the investigation is ongoing and have urged anyone who believes they were treated by Macburnie to contract the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office.