Joe Biden has a known history of lying for political gain. It’s why he was forced to drop out of his first run for president in 1988, because it was discovered that he had plagiarized large portions of a speech made by British Labor Party leader Neil Kinnock.

But not just that one speech – Biden was found to have stolen material from speeches by Hubert Humphrey and John F. Kennedy. Biden even stole from a 1967 speech made by Robert F. Kennedy, who is rather ironically the father of Biden’s main 2024 Democratic challenger, RFK, Jr. Biden even failed a course in law school because he had “borrowed too heavily” from a Fordham Law Review paper.

So it’s no surprise that the man who said school desegregation would force his children “to grow up in a racial jungle,” and who also told black voters “you ain’t black” if they questioned whether or not to vote for him, would also lie about his participation in the Civil Rights Movement.

Biden himself can’t even get his lies straight. In February 1987, Biden said in a speech, “When I marched in the civil rights movement, I did not march with a 12-point program. I marched with tens of thousands of others to change attitudes. And we changed attitudes.”

MUST WATCH: 20 times Joe Biden LIED about being a civil rights activist pic.twitter.com/wq5S4kQ3FA — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 27, 2023

And Biden even admitted later that same year that he had lied: “I was not an activist…I was not out marching. I was not down in Selma. I was not anywhere else.”

But the lies kept coming, since 1983, in fact. In 2007, Biden claimed to be “involved in the Civil Rights Movement.” In 2014, Biden claimed he was a teenager in desegregating movie theaters and organized voter registration drives. Again, in 2016 Biden claimed to be desegregating restaurants. By 2017, he was participating in sit-ins. And in 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 it was more of the same. Analysts believe that by the end of 2023, Joe Biden will have claimed to be Martin Luther King, Jr.

Democrats aren’t stupid. They know Joe Biden is a virulent racist, and they know that they joyfully supported this racist while at the same time narcissistically congratulating themselves for how anti-racist they claim themselves to be. In 60 years, the Democratic Party has gone from being the party of JFK (whose nephew Biden yesterday refused Secret Service protection), to being the party of self-absorbed narcissists.