NYC Nurse on Leave Following Viral Video of Her Trying to Take Black Man’s Bike

An unnamed nurse at Bellevue Hospital in NYC, who has been dubbed the “CitiBike Karen” by social media users, has reportedly been put on leave. NYC Health + Hospitals released a statement this past Tuesday concerning their controversial employee, who appeared in a viral video this past Saturday where she was trying to steal a CitiBike that another person already paid for.

In their statement, NYC Health + Hospitals said, “We are aware of the video involving a health care provider off duty and away from the hospital campus. The incident in the video is disturbing. The provider is currently out on leave and will remain on leave pending a review. As a health system we are committed to providing an environment for our patients and staff that is free from discrimination of any kind.”

Viral Video of ‘CitiBike Karen’ Has Repercussions

The video in question, which has currently garnered 40 million views, showcases the nurse trying to overtake an unidentified black man’s bike while shouting “Help! Help me! Please, help me!” The man tries to inform the nurse that he paid for the bike, but she ignores him.

The unruly nurse soon starts to yell “Get off me! Get off me, you’re hurting my fetus.” The man responds, “I’m not touching you! You’re putting your stomach on my hand.” Later on in the video, the woman, who wears a stern face for most of the footage, is shown suddenly appearing to cry as a white bystander walks by the scene.

The bystander, who is reportedly a colleague of the nurse, comes to intervene when the man involved in the situation says, “This is my bike, it’s on my account. Please move.” The bystander can be heard telling the woman to just grab another bike. The cyclist’s friends tell the woman that she is fake crying, and she eventually appears to be calm and attempts to use another bike.

A DCPI spokesperson has revealed to The New York Post that the viral incident was never reported to the police. They said, “There are currently no 911 calls or reports on file for this incident. The NYPD encourages anyone who believes they were a victim of a crime to come forward and report it at any police facility so that an investigation can commence.”

