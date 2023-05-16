Michelle Yeoh Talks Making Her First Musical Film ‘Wicked’

The actress says working on her first movie musical is a “very exciting” experience.

New Adventures

Yeoh attended the fifth annual Meihodo International Youth Visual Media Festival recently. She said a few words at the film festival about her recent projects and accomplishments. Like her Oscar win for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once.

“I’m trying something new right now, filming John Chu’s Wicked movie, which will be my first musical,” she shared.

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

“It’s very exciting, and I can’t wait for you all to see it. It was a risk, but you will never know which doors will open for you unless you try them all.” Yeoh will portray Madame Morrible alongside fellow costars Ariana Grande, playing Glinda, and Cynthia Erivo playing Elphaba.

“I also finally got to bring the Oscar home to my mother [in Malaysia], which she appreciated, and I’ve been spending some much-needed time with my wonderful family,” she continued.

Magical Parts

Madame Morrible, played by Yeoh, is the headmistress at Crage Hall at Sniz University, the school where Elphaba and Glinda meet as teens. In the musical Wicked, Madame Morrible teaches Elphaba how to use her magical powers.

During this project Yeoh has been able to reunite with director Jon M. Chu, who she previously worked with on Crazy Rich Asians in 2018.

She spoke with Entertainment Tonight about her new role and working with her costars. “Really good. Love working with Ariana and Cynthia.”

The star-filled cast of the movie also includes Jonathan Bailey (from Bridgerton) as Fiyero, the main romantic interest in the musical, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard.

“I went in thinking this is going to be so scary — they’re going to recast me when they hear me [sing],” Yeoh admitted to Variety back in February “But I am having so much fun.”