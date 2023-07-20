Powerball Finally Has Big Winner for $1 Billion Jackpot

Well, someone in California is feeling lucky today. And likely very rich.
Finally, it appears, we have a winner for the Powerball jackpot that surpassed $1 billion. How hard did this person work for their money? Hard enough that they could afford the $2 ticket.
That is the beauty of playing the lottery. The downside? You have a better chance of being struck by lightning — maybe three or four times — before you do of buying a winning ticket.
Either way, someone always wins, and this time, that someone won very, very big.
According to the California Lottery, the winning ticket was sold in Los Angeles at Las Palmitas Mini Market. The store will receive $1 million just for selling the winner.
For the record, the winning numbers for Wednesday’s drawing were 7, 10, 11, 13, and 24, with a Powerball 24. Odds of winning? Try one in 292.2 million.
So this was one lucky ticket.
The winner can choose to receive a total jackpot paid out in yearly increments — or a $558.1 million, one-time lump sum. That’s a tough decision, but a decision anybody would be happy to make.
Now, don’t feel bad if the winner wasn’t you.
You can still play MegaMillions on Friday — though we should warn you, that jackpot is currently at a paltry $720 million.