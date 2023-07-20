Powerball Finally Has Big Winner for $1 Billion Jackpot

Well, someone in California is feeling lucky today. And likely very rich.

Finally, it appears, we have a winner for the Powerball jackpot that surpassed $1 billion. How hard did this person work for their money? Hard enough that they could afford the $2 ticket.

That is the beauty of playing the lottery. The downside? You have a better chance of being struck by lightning — maybe three or four times — before you do of buying a winning ticket.

Either way, someone always wins, and this time, that someone won very, very big.

Congratulations to our newest #LuckyRetailer in California! Las Palmitas Mini Market in Los Angeles sold the winning #Powerball ticket for last night's (July 19) draw. The final #Powerball jackpot was an amazing $1.08 Billion. Las Palmitas Mini Market will earn a $1 Million bonus… pic.twitter.com/1ONreav0zL — California Lottery (@calottery) July 20, 2023

According to the California Lottery, the winning ticket was sold in Los Angeles at Las Palmitas Mini Market. The store will receive $1 million just for selling the winner.

For the record, the winning numbers for Wednesday’s drawing were 7, 10, 11, 13, and 24, with a Powerball 24. Odds of winning? Try one in 292.2 million.

So this was one lucky ticket.

The winner can choose to receive a total jackpot paid out in yearly increments — or a $558.1 million, one-time lump sum. That’s a tough decision, but a decision anybody would be happy to make.

Now, don’t feel bad if the winner wasn’t you.

You can still play MegaMillions on Friday — though we should warn you, that jackpot is currently at a paltry $720 million.