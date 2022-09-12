Passenger Booted After Lighting Up Cigarette On Delayed Flight

Smoke ’em if you got ’em, as the longtime smoker’s credo goes. But there should be an amendment to that, it seems.

If your flight is delayed, and you’re on the plane, you’re gonna have to wait, whether you got ’em or not.

One passenger on a delayed flight from Melbourne, Australia to Bali learned that the hard way, as revealed on (where else?) TikTok. The video showed the passenger on a Jetstar flight JQ1035, being escorted off after lighting up. “This guy thinks a delayed flight means he can light a dart on the plane. No Bali vacay for you now,” the woman who filmed the passenger wrote.

Apparently, the passengers boarded at 3 pm in Melbourne and still hasn’t left by 7 pm. So yeah, we can see why all the passengers were heavily frustrated. The flight finally arrived at 12:51 am at the Denpasar airport, after it stopped in Darwin late Tuesday evening.

Passenger Booted For Lighting Up Cigarette On Flight

“Smoking, vaping or the use of electronic cigarettes is not permitted on any Jetstar aircraft, in Australian airport terminals or on the tarmac,” a spokesperson told news.com.au, via the New York Post.

Yeah, uh, clearly.

But it seems that those who responded to the video weren’t all that surprised by the incident.

“Only on a flight to Bali aye,” read one comment.

Only on a flight to Bali, indeed. The passenger was luckily escorted off the flight without any. further incident. What’s up with people doing weird stuff in airplanes lately? Just last week a passenger was also taken off a flight for literally slapping a poor flight attendant. She was the talk of the plane, alright, as passengers clapped when she was removed. Still, do better, people! Nobody likes flying, so just make it easier for the people around you and pipe down.