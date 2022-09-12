Meghan McCain Won’t Forgive Joy Behar For Comment That Made Her Quit ‘The View’

Meghan McCain has now revealed that the reason she decided to quit The View was because of Joy Behar. The former morning show co-host spoke on “The Commentary Magazine Podcast” saying that Behar’s response to her returning to the show from maternity leave made her realize it wasn’t worth it.y

McCain left in January of 2021, giving birth to her daughter, Liberty. “I finally went back to the show, and the day I went back to the show, Joy Behar said on air, ‘Nobody missed you, we didn’t miss you, you shouldn’t have come back,’” McCain recalled.

Joy Behar’s Reaction to Meghan McCain Leaving The View

“And I just … I started hysterically crying. Sorry gentlemen, I know, I started lactating on air, and I started crying,” she continued.

McCain stated she later went on to her back office and thew up before she called her brother. He then convinced her to leave the talk show. “I didn’t feel supported when I had my baby, and I didn’t feel supported coming back, and that was ultimately it,” she noted. “That was why I left!”

Since officially leaving in July 2021, McCain ahs been quite vocal about her “negative experience” on The View. Especially about her time with Whoopi Goldberg and Behar. “The thing about Whoopi, though, is that she yields so much power in culture and television, and once she turns on you, it can create unfathomable tension at the table,” McCain stated in her audio memoir, “Bad Republican.”

Meghan McCain Reveals What Made Her Quit ‘The View’

“I found her open disdain for me more and more difficult to manage as the years went on and it became more frequent,” she continued. “Occasionally, if the show’s political discourse veered into territory that she found disagreeable, Whoopi would cut me off, sometimes harshly.”

Earlier this year it was announced McCain was being replaced by Ana Navarro and Alyssa Farah Griffin.