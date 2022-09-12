Meghan McCain Won’t Forgive Joy Behar For Comment That Made Her Quit ‘The View’

Meghan McCain has now revealed that the reason she decided to quit The View was because of Joy Behar. The former morning show co-host spoke on “The Commentary Magazine Podcast” saying that Behar’s response to her returning to the show from maternity leave made her realize it wasn’t worth it.y
McCain left in January of 2021, giving birth to her daughter, Liberty. “I finally went back to the show, and the day I went back to the show, Joy Behar said on air, ‘Nobody missed you, we didn’t miss you, you shouldn’t have come back,’” McCain recalled.
Joy Behar’s Reaction to Meghan McCain Leaving The View
“And I just … I started hysterically crying. Sorry gentlemen, I know, I started lactating on air, and I started crying,” she continued.
McCain stated she later went on to her back office and thew up before she called her brother. He then convinced her to leave the talk show. “I didn’t feel supported when I had my baby, and I didn’t feel supported coming back, and that was ultimately it,” she noted. “That was why I left!”
Since officially leaving in July 2021, McCain ahs been quite vocal about her “negative experience” on The View. Especially about her time with Whoopi Goldberg and Behar. “The thing about Whoopi, though, is that she yields so much power in culture and television, and once she turns on you, it can create unfathomable tension at the table,” McCain stated in her audio memoir, “Bad Republican.”
Meghan McCain Reveals What Made Her Quit ‘The View’
“I found her open disdain for me more and more difficult to manage as the years went on and it became more frequent,” she continued. “Occasionally, if the show’s political discourse veered into territory that she found disagreeable, Whoopi would cut me off, sometimes harshly.”
Earlier this year it was announced McCain was being replaced by Ana Navarro and Alyssa Farah Griffin.
31 CommentsLeave a Reply
She could dish it out, but not take it. Joy took a lot of heat from her.
I agree, totally
Absolutely. McCaun could criticize but couldn’t handle it when it was back at her.
Nonsense. It’s a shit show that always gangs up and ridicules the token conservative.
There are never any true conservatives on that shit show
Megan was the best on the show!
Joy is a piece of s***
Joy thinks global warming causes earthquakes. But you do what you do.
They’re all a bunch of self entitled witches and shouldn’t even be on tv nobody likes them anyway.
If nobody likes them then Why are they The top rated daytime show? You don’t have to like them but stop with the ridiculous statements.
Totally correct. These republicans don’t like the show so everyone must not like it……..ridiculous
The ridiculous statements come from the airhead on the view. You have to be full of HATE to watch that garbage.
Don’t you realize how they lie everyday and omit bad Democrat’s behavior but crucify the right ????
They arent. Typical democrat lies….
It’s a stupid show anyway. I don’t know why it’s still on the air.
You must be a Republican
Meagan was the rudest cohost on The View. I had to fast forward through her.
She must be a narcissist.
Who fucking cares? Seriously.
Perhaps this “entitled” big baby will grow up someday —blaming and throwing a typical hissy fit instead of taking responsibility and evaluating her role at this late date shows how shallow she is and incurs wonder at her timing. Just what does little miss snot-nose want now? She was truly hateful and never displayed one nanosecond of kindness or empathy!!! If course she’s not missed!!
They are not even close to being top rated. 15th out of 15. Ellen Degeneres is number 1 by a long shot. Dr. Oz is rated higher. The Talk is rated higher. Even Jerry Springer beats them in the number of viewers! Talk about ridiculous statements.
I saw that show and Ms McCain asked Joy point blank if she had missed her,, laughing as if she were joking….Joy answered in like manner jokingly saying ‘ No she hadn’t not at all’………don’t ask the question if you don’t want the answer…….Ms. McCain needs to move on….
I say they all need to move on cause it’s taking up tv time when something could come on worth watching
Meghan was awful on the View. She was rude and spiteful, yet could not take any criticism . I really could not watch the show sometimes. The show is so much nicer with her gone.
I am so glad Megan left, I loved her Dad, I love her Mom but I can’t stand Megan
So sad, too bad.
I agree that Megan is a classic narcissistic. Dishing out snark , but acting the victim if people weren’t having it and stood up to her!
I’m not a regular viewer of The View by any means, but when I had seen it in the past, I didn’t care for Meagan McCain! Now she wants to play ‘poor, pitiful me’ if two out of 3 people on the show don’t like you, you might want to do some soul searching to see if the problem is you!
If rather watch paint dry. A bunch of nasty and vile creeps.
Petulant, spoiled brat! Quit your whining.
Meghan, had a personality problem, never like her. She was never happy.
Anyone who can support a person who trashed their father aint shid.. When you father says he better cone come to my funeral< and you embrace him (even in small ways)or anyone asociated with him you are not worth anything to anyone,Whatever Megan has to say means nothing. She is a mean girl. AND, they all are highly opinionated. That is the bases for the show and mean jabs are thrown by all. If you cannot take what you dish out get away from the table. And she did,
Joy is a disgrace. She
Is so ignorant and will never get over Trump. These liberals spend their entire lives obsessing over Trump. Believe me they made sure they picked a liberal conservative to replace Meghan.