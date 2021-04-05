A Polish pastor at a Canadian Church kicked out six local police officers and Alberta health services officials from his house of worship during Easter weekend. Police were initially trying to shut down a Passover Service over Coronavirus restrictions. In the video, which has now gone viral on social media, pastor Artur Pawlowski, repeatedly tells officers to only come back when they have a warrant.

Pawlowski is heard yelling, “Get out,” referring to the officials as Nazis and Gestapo, which was the secret police of Nazi Germany. He stated, “Immediately get out of this property! I don’t want to hear anything! … Until you get a warrant, out! Immediately go out and don’t come back! And don’t come back without a warrant!”

Pastor Chases Cops Out of Church on Easter Weekend

He then went on to warn the Calgary police service again, saying, “Do not come back without a warrant, you understand that? You’re not welcome here. Nazis are not welcomed here. Gestapo is not welcomed here. Do not come back, you Nazi psychopaths.” As the police officers continue to walk towards a vehicle, the pastor emphasizes that the situation was unbelievable and that the police officers were intimidating people in a church during Passover. He yelled, “You Gestapo Nazi communist fascists — don’t you dare come in back here.”

Through a Facebook post of the incident, Pawlowski wrote, “Police came to disrupt the Church gathering! Gestapo came again to intimidate the Church parishioners during the Passover Celebration!!! Unbelievable!” Calgary Police also released a statement about the issues, confirming that the unexpected drop by was due to COVID-19 restrictions. The statement read,

“The concern was that the people in attendance were not adhering to the government’s COVID-19 public health orders, which are in place to ensure everyone’s safety. The organizer of the gathering was uncooperative with the health inspector, and repeatedly raised his voice asking all parties to leave the premises, which they did approximately one minute after entry and in a peaceful manner. We understand the pandemic has caused great disruption to all Calgarians in their professional and personal lives. We do not wish to disrupt anyone’s holidays or religious or spiritual events, however we must support our partner agencies when called upon to help ensure everyone can safely celebrate these occasions. No tickets were issued at the time and it will be up to our partner agencies to determine subsequent enforcement activity in response to this situation.” Advertisement

This isn’t the first time a Pastor or a Church is rated due to lockdown restrictions. According to The Daily Wire, Canadian Pastor James Coates was jailed for more than a month after he decided to hold church services in defiance of Alberta’s Public Health Act.