Biden Eats Ice Cream With Union Members In Ridiculous Publicity Stunt (Video)

President Joe Biden spoke at a shipyard in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania today. During Biden’s speech, he falsely claimed that he lowered the federal deficit by $1.7 Trillion. That reduction was due to the expiration of COVID relief, not any policy that Biden enacted. In fact, Biden’s policies have actually added to the federal deficit, and will add trillions to the National debt. See a clip of that moment below…

Upon finishing his speech, Biden became lost, needing directions to exit the stage. He looked to his left, looking for the Secret Service. Secret Service then leads him to his right, exiting the stage. See a clip of that moment below…

After Biden made the speech, he participated in a ridiculous photo-op, eating ice cream with union members. The photo-op looked staged and uncomfortable. Biden even appeared to speak to the union members, who seemed unaware of what to say to Biden. See a clip of that disastrous moment below…

What do you think?

