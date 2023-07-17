In an interview hosted by Maria Bartiromo on ‘Sunday Morning Futures,’ Donald Trump shared suggestions as to who of the other Republicans may be good fits for his cabinet.

Videos by Rare

The interview, which lasted around 30 minutes, gives some intriguing insight into Former President Donald Trump’s thoughts on his competition. First off, Trump has once again claimed he will most likely not show up to the primary debate. He claimed that Reagan and other presidents with huge majority leads did not show up to such debates. He stated also that his Republican competitors with the exception of Ron ‘DeSantimanious‘ have anywhere from zero to three percent of the polls while he sits in the 60’s.

When asked about the competitors specifically and their potential as running mates he said: “You have some very talented people. I’ve been impressed with some of them. Some of them I am very friendly with, actually. A number of them called me up, not for permission, but sort of, to say they’d like to do it,” Trump continued: “I think you have good people, good potential cabinet members, too.”

READ OUR FULL ARTICLE HERE

Donald Trump Speculates Concerning Potential Running Mates During Interview

He did not share names so as not to ’embarrass’ them. However when Maria asked about Senator Tim Scott, Trump was very complimentary and said; “Tim is very good. I could see Tim doing something with the administration, but he’s in right now campaigning.” While Tim may be a possibility, we still do not know for sure. What we can confirm however is that Ron DeSantis has no intention of being a Vice President. He has made sure to tell the public that he is; “I’m not a No. 2 guy.”

Trending Politics reported DeSantis saying further: “I think I’m a leader. Governor of Florida, I’ve been able to accomplish a lot. I think I probably could do more staying there than being VP, which doesn’t really have any authority.”

Maria questioned Trump concerning Joe Biden, and the Democrats not holding a debate at all. He said he believes Joe shouldn’t do it because he physically can’t and he is ahead in the polls for the Democrats anyway. All in all Trump has been sizing up his competitors and is looking strong coming into the election.