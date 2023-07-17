Biden Economic Advisor Says ‘Gas Prices Are Down’, Brags About Inflation Numbers (Video)

Shameless economic advisor for President Biden, Jared Bernstein, claimed on CNBC today that gas prices in America are down under the Biden Presidency. Remember, gas prices have increased an average of $1.17 since Biden took office in January of 2021.

Bernstein also claimed that the Biden Administration has lowered inflation, which has risen steeply since Biden took office. It appears that through the American people are currently suffering, that the Biden Administration believes that the economy is great.

We’re very happy to see some breathing room for American households. 12 months in a row of year-over-year inflation decelerating, it’s down 2/3 from its peak a year ago. We have gas prices down from about $5 to $3.60 so far, and this is helping to contribute to some real wage gains as well. Jared Bernstein on CNBC

Bernstein is severely misrepresenting the truth. Biden created a monumental spike in inflation and gas prices upon his entry to the White House in January 2021. Americans are not seeing inflation drop, only continued rising prices.

The numbers presented to us by this White House are simply not based in reality. Remember, these are the people who claimed they reduced the deficit by $1.7 Trillion when the COVID spending expired. A total fabricated lie that Biden repeats at nearly every speech he gives.

See a clip of Biden’s delusional economic advisor Jared Bernstein on CNBC below…

Top Biden economic advisor Jared Bernstein celebrates "inflation decelerating" and "gas prices down" under Biden.



