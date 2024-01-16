Nonsense: Oh no! American citizens with conservative ideas want our country to be more conservative, yikes!

Videos by Rare

A piece called Project 2025, which is a directive for how, generally speaking, conservative leaning Americans would prefer their country run, has picked up some steam. It’s a piece that is meant to direct the policy decisions of those who will represent us Americans in our government after we have voted them in.

A recent clip has sprung up on X and across the Internet that warns Americans of the ‘evils’ of Project 2025. The individual narrating the video wants to strike fear into voters. The narrator uses three points to accomplish this nonsense.

The first point: ‘Look out, Donald Trump is going to fire all of our government workers! He will then replace them with mindless MAGA extremists.’

The second point: ‘Ahh! Project 2025 is a “far right Christian nationalist agenda.” These nasty heathens want to outlaw pornography, promote family, and so all of you people out there who prefer watching the screen, and hate the peace and stability that comes from the proper family… Be wary.’

The third point: here’s the real kicker, ‘Donald Trump is going to make the US a “police state.” Donald Trump is going to make it to where all you folks out there who commit violent crimes will actually have to face consequences. It’s almost as if these crazy people believe in justice.’

Hold it right there, don’t go running around with the wool pulled over your eyes. Let’s take a moment to think critically.

Project 2025 Alarmism Exposed For What It Is

🚨🇺🇸 ALARM RAISED OVER TRUMP PROJECT 2025



It's claimed Project 2025 is the blueprint for Trump's next term.



While the campaign has tried to distance itself from some of the plans, the agenda includes:



•50,000 being fired from federal jobs to be replaced by Trump loyalists.… pic.twitter.com/X3Lipcz199 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) January 15, 2024

The first point is partially referring to Donald Trump’s plan to “drain the swamp,” and get rid of the corrupt people in our government. Furthermore, this point involves the decrease in the size of government, unelected government that is. Additionally, the authors of Project 2025 make it very clear that the government will be redirected to its original course. Meaning, instead of the unelected bureaucracies having more power than Congress, Congress will actually do its job for the people.

The second point is pure depravity. Being a clear example of man’s natural tendency toward evil, when separated from God, the narrator stooped so low as to defend pornography, the exposure of innocent children to perversion, and the killing of people too young to fight back. Let’s dig into this one further.

It may come as news to some readers, that the US is beginning to face a birthrate decline rather than the “overpopulation crisis.” Both sides, and most everyone in between, want, or at least say they want, what is best for mankind. Since that’s the case, wouldn’t one expect the promotion of the family? How many lesbian couples have naturally produced children together? How many times has abortion saved the life of a child? It’s rather odd to think that people such as this narrator care for you, care for your community, and care for humanity when they are taking every step possible to destroy you, your community, and humanity.

The last point is solely propaganda and misdirection. Look at the crime rates that resulted after the whole “defund the police” mess took place. Minneapolis is still recovering, that was nearly 4 years ago. On top of that, DA’s in cities like Minneapolis have shoved justice to the back in favor of “racial equality,” which, when examined, is nothing of the sort. It’s almost as if justice should not be determined based on who you are, rather what crime you have or have not committed.

With all of this in mind, I would like you to note that Project 2025 was written for whoever wins the Republican vote. It’s not written specifically for Donald Trump, even though the video’s narrator would have you believe so. Why? It’s easier to persuade people that the enemy is the ‘other guy’ when they make him appear extreme and nothing like the people, then it is to blame at a minimum 50% of the United States who at least hold similar values and are the same people they are trying to persuade. Persuade puts it too lightly; the people they are trying to control.

Use common sense and don’t be alarmed by the blatant nonsense.