Randy Travis’ Stagehand Shot Dead by Wife After Cheating Claims

A stagehand for country music legend Randy Travis was shot dead by his wife, who accused him of cheating on her with another woman, police said.

Thomas Roberts, 68, was shot and killed on the front porch of his home in Nashville. His wife, Christine Roberts, 72, has been arrested in connection with the murder.

According to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Dept., Christine Roberts told police she shot her husband “because he had cheated on her.” Thomas Roberts died of a single gunshot wound to the chest.

Neighbors of the couple have spoken to local news outlets about what they heard, with some describing it as the sound of fireworks.

“It sounded like it could have been a firework and that’s what we thought it was, and then the police showed up with all the lights and everything and then I saw him on the front porch,” one neighbor told WKRN.

Thomas Roberts was a lighting technician for Travis’ tours, working for other country artists in the same capacity as well.

Travis remembered Roberts in a Facebook post.

“The stage has gone dim with the passing of Thom Roberts,” Travis wrote. “For many years, the Randy Travis band and crew had the opportunity to share the winding roads and the beautiful venues with one of the very best stage lighting technicians in the business.

“Thom not only had a magical sense about lighting a stage but he had a quiet, charismatic presence that ignited your soul. Always willing, with a ‘can do’ and ‘happy to do it’ attitude. He was a gentle giant of a man that wore a constant smile on his face and carried a song in his heart,” he went on.

“One would search a lifetime to find a kinder, gentler spirit. Thom was my friend and I loved him dearly.”

Travis then suggested his shows will never be the same.

“As we go back out next week, for the ‘More Life’ tour of Randy Travis, the music will not be near as sweet; but, I will once again be reminded of the blessing I was given to have Thom Roberts on the road with us for so many miles, and so many memories.

“It certainly won’t be the same; and, I know I speak for the entire band and crew when I say the light that he truly created, in our hearts, will never be extinguished or forgotten.

“Tonight, I will look toward heaven and am sure I will see flashes of Thom’s handiwork in the night sky — letting us know he is home, and all is well.”