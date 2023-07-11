Lithuanian President Guides Biden’s Every Move During Visit To Presidential Palace (Video)

President Joe Biden appeared extremely confused during his visit today with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda. Nauséda had to put his arm around Biden to ensure he walked in the right direction several times.

Videos by Rare

See a clip of Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda guiding President Biden with a hand on his back during Biden’s arrival at the Presidential Palace in Vilnius below…

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda guides Biden around during this morning's arrival ceremony at the presidential palace pic.twitter.com/83n3HDhxCf — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 11, 2023

This appearance from Biden follows a similar pattern that we observed yesterday. Biden was extremely confused while touring the Windsor Castle with King Charles of Britain. See a clip of that moment below…

READ OUR FULL ARTICLE HERE

King Charles III shows a confused Joe Biden around Windsor Castle pic.twitter.com/YzpcIo4ngo — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 10, 2023

The most frightening moment of Biden’s visit to Lithuania came when the Lithuanian President literally had to instruct Biden to sit down, telling him to sign a document that was set up on a small desk.

Nausėda guides Biden to the chair, putting his hands on the President. See a clip of that disturbing moment below…

Biden cannot go anywhere without being instructed where to go and what to do: "My signature? Just the signature?" pic.twitter.com/3F4F14ktRl — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 11, 2023

If Biden is not even capable of sitting down at a desk to sign an agreement, are we seriously expected to believe that he has any idea of what is actually in the agreement?

Why have Republicans in the House of Representatives not talked about the 25th Amendment? During Trump’s Presidency, the Democrats often spoke of using the 25th Amendment to remove the President, claiming that Trump was not of sound mind.

If Trump was ‘not of sound mind’, then what is Biden?