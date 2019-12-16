Shots have been fired by Robert De Niro. Safe to say the actor has never been shy about sharing his, let’s call it just dislike, for President Donald Trump. In a shocking wide-eyed moment, while on the set of ABC’s The View, he had quite a lot to say about the President, reserving his sharpest criticism for Trump’s adult children.

Before he could get to his native film, The Irishman, De Niro drove straight into a conversation about the impeachment situation going on. He stated, “No matter what happens, which we know probably in the Senate he won’t get convicted or whatever, but we have to do this. We have to go through the motions. Symbolically, it means something. It’s a taint on his presidency, more than a taint. It’s a stain, one that he deeply deserves.”

When co-host Abby Huntsman asked if she thought that Democrats should impeach Trump, saying even if it means that could risk Republicans winning in the election, De Niro quickly shut down the argument. The actor stated he believes there is no time for that, and President Trump did something wrong which he must “pay for.”

The topic of Trump’s children quickly came to light after Joy Behar stated De Niro once said the Trumps act like a mob family. That’s when the Hollywood actor shot up, stating, “I don’t want my kids to take this the wrong way, but if my kids did what these kids did, I wouldn’t want to be related to them. I would disown them.” His heavy comment left several viewers and audience members shocked, prompting loud gasps behind the cameras.

De Niro did say it was impossible for his kids to be like the Trumps since they do not act the way they do but went to imply that they have disagreements regarding how strong the Meet the Parents actor feels about Trump’s presidency. He also stated he believed that Trump was worse than any character he has played in a movie. Let’s not forget this man played a spree killer in Taxi Driver and a young, murderous mob boss in the Godfather series.

So, I guess you can say that De Nero has some real hatred for President Trump. A bold comment to say on live TV if you ask me. I’m sure he’ll get a few angry viewers for it. If only the camera was pointed to Whoopi Goldberg and Meghan McCain. That would have been something to see.