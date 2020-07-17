Man, oh man, this is not what I needed to hear today. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has announced that she is undergoing chemotherapy for a recurrence of cancer. But, fear not, she did reassure us that she had no plans to retire, thank god! Can we just skip to 2021, already?

Through a letter released by the High Court, Ginsburg stated, “On May 19, I began a course of chemotherapy to treat a recurrence of cancer. A periodic scan in February followed by a biopsy revealed that lesions on my liver.” She was hospitalized earlier this week for fever and chills that were stemmed from gallstones, noting it was not related to cancer.

A more recent scan revealed a “significant reduction of the liver lesion,” meaning her chemotherapy course was yielding a very positive result. She stated the therapy has not limited any of her abilities to do her job, and plans to continue to serve. She stated, “I often said I would remain a member of the Court as long as I can do the job full steam. I remain fully able to do that.”

Ginsburg was also hospitalized in early May where she participated in oral arguments from her hospital bed, asking questions in a case that was concerning Obamacare’s contraceptive mandate. Ginsburg, who is 87-year-old, survived colon cancer back in 1999 and was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer a decade later. Ginsburg’s health is the subject of a very widespread interest due to her status as a liberal icon. The prospect that President Donald Trump could name a third justice to the Supreme Court could b become a major election issue.

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s full statement below.