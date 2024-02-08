Six Nashville Pro Lifers Convicted For Protesting Child Murder

The Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act or FACE Act has been a two faced law from the beginning and is still causing injustice, in spite of Roe v Wade being overturned.

According to LifeSite news, six pro-life advocates were arrested in 2022 after protesting at an abortion clinic in 2021. They were arrested under the FACE Act and could be liable for up to 10 years in prison and fines up to $260,000.

The claim is that these individuals had: “aided and abetted by one another, used force and physical obstruction to injure, intimidate, and interfere with employees of the clinic and a patient who was seeking reproductive health services [abortions].” Other language in similar cases to these have included labeling pro-life advocates as “extremists,” and “dangerously volatile.” Though certainly not all of these pro-life protestors are Christian, many of them are. Christians are supposed to be peacemakers anyway, though Christianity holds to exclusive views, love is the primary aim.

Two FACE Law Strikes Again- Six Nashville Pro Lifers Convicted

Biden administration shows they hate nobody more than those who would protect life as 6 pro lifers are convicted and face 11 years in prison for trying to stop women from slaughtering their babies.https://t.co/ZiIXva8kBu — Even More Pissed Off Patriot (@POdPatriot) January 31, 2024

When you look at the ‘crimes’ actually committed, the actions cited focussed on the protestors, “singing hymns,” which was supposedly a ‘violent’ action. Furthermore, the actions that were used to charge these protestors included the protestors sharing Bible verses and standing in front of the entry and exits of the abortion clinic.

As reported by Newsmax, Senator Mike Lee of Utah shared his grievance saying: “Our Constitution reserved general police power to the states. Congress infringed on the states’ police power when they passed the FACE Act. The Biden DOJ has weaponized this constitutionally suspect law against pro-life sidewalk counselors while failing to protect pregnancy centers and churches from violent attacks. It’s time to repeal the FACE Act.”

Representative Chip Roy from Texas added: “Free Americans should never live in fear of their government targeting them because of their beliefs. Yet, [President Joe] Biden’s Department of Justice has brazenly weaponized the FACE Act against normal, everyday Americans across the political spectrum simply because they are pro-life.”