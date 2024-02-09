Biden Held Classified Ukrainian Documents In Garage During Hunter Burisma Deal

It has been revealed that during Joe Biden’s Vice Presidency, and his son Hunter Biden’s work for a Ukrainian energy company, Joe Biden had his hands on classified Ukrainian documents.

Videos by Rare

This information has been revealed through the investigation that is underway in the Justice Department. It is currently unclear what is within the classified documents however it is apparent that Joe Biden “willfully retained and shared” these classified documents with Ukrainian officials according to Just The News.

After investigating a folder titled “VP Personal,” the Justice Department found a: “Telephone Call Sheet setting forth the purpose of and talking points for a call with Ukrainian Prime Minister Yatsenyuk.”

More Corrupt Ukrainian – Biden Family Dealings Revealed

BIDEN: "I'm well-meaning and I'm an elderly man and I know what the hell I'm doing”



DOOCY: “How bad is your memory”



BIDEN: “My memory is so bad I let you speak” pic.twitter.com/CsFKZVN25y — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 9, 2024

Furthermore, the folder revealed: “There is a handwritten note addressed to Mr. Biden’s executive assistant: ‘Get copy of this conversation from Sit Rm for my Records please’ that is signed ‘Joe.'”

Adding to the suspiciousness of this already sketchy situation, Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden was on the board of Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian energy company. Accompanying this bit of information, is the startling fact that investigators uncovered a memo labeled “US Energy Assistance to Ukraine.”

To make things even worse, it was found that as vice president, Joe Biden offered a guaranteed $1 billion loan to Ukraine in exchange for removing a key prosecutor who was investigating the Burisma Holdings at the time, back in 2015.

Oddly enough, Donald Trump has been under much heavier criticism for holding classified documents in his own Mar-a-Lago estate; much more so than Joe Biden who allegedly shared classified information with foreign entities. One of which included the energy company where his son was on the Board of Directors.

Nothing to see here folks.

Read More:The Corruption Of Hunter Biden Explained