Mom Refuses Abortion In The Face Of Brain Cancer, Saving Baby

Tasha Kann, from Michigan, was diagnosed with brain cancer while 20 weeks pregnant. She was told to abort her baby to save herself. She denied the abortion, saved the baby, and is fighting through treatment.

When diagnosed with the brain cancer, specifically anaplastic astrocytoma grade III, Tasha and her husband Taylor were faced with a terrible dilemma. Tasha’s doctors said her only shot at maybe five to eight more years was radiation and chemotherapy.

Those treatments would have caused serious complications with Tasha’s pregnancy, and so she would have to give up her child in order to live. Instead she put her complete trust in her faith in Christ.

As reported by the New York Post, Tasha shared: “They all looked at me and told me my best chances of survival would be to get an abortion and start treatment immediately — which might give me five to eight years of survival,” in reference to the advice of the doctors.

Mom Denies Abortion In The Face Of Brain Cancer Saving Baby

Pregnant Michigan woman with brain cancer refused abortion: ‘Killing my baby wouldn’t have saved me’

Tasha Kann is defying her doctors’ predictions: ‘It’s a miracle from God that we are both here' 🙏🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/sf4uPBDjyp — Denn Dunham (@DennD68) September 13, 2023

Standing firm she stated: “Aborting my baby was never an option to me because it goes against God’s will.” She added: “I had many deep conversations with Jesus that week in the hospital, and knew that if I held onto the Lord and his promises, he would keep my baby safe.”

The road since then has certainly not been easy. Tasha had to leave Michigan and go to Texas because they did not have the proper treatment to help her at this stage in her cancer. By now her cancer has been reclassified as: “Gliomatosis Cerebri” which is unfortunately more aggressive and disrupts the nervous system along with the brain.

Currently Tasha has a Go Fund Me account that has raised $92,000 of the $200,000 needed for her experimental treatment, not covered by insurance. Her husband Taylor, who works as a State Trooper, has also been able to request donations through the police department.

But, as Tasha said: “The oncologist said she doesn’t know how it’s possible I’m still alive,” and “How can there be any other answer than our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ?” Tasha declared: “I will continue to follow and pray, give thanks and worship, as long as I’m living — especially when the doctors said I shouldn’t be.” Now the family is fighting on in faith, with two beautiful, healthy children.