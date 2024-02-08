Biden Confuses Mexico and Egypt During Primetime Address (Video)

During remarks held from the White House tonight, President Joe Biden confused the nation of Egypt with the nation of Mexico. Ironically, Biden’s speech tonight was supposed to be in defense of his cognitive ability, which has come into more questioning than ever following the release of special counsel Robert Hur’s damning classified documents investigation report.

The report told us that Biden was viewed by investigators as a, “elderly man with a poor memory.” The report also told us that Biden willfully retained classified documents in his home. It is now being reported that some of those documents pertained to Hunter Biden’s business dealings with Burisma in Ukraine.

During his speech tonight, Biden confused the Nations of Egypt and Mexico, saying at one point, “As you know initially, the President of Mexico, el-Sisi, didn’t want to open up the gate.” Abdel Fattah el-Sisi is the President of Egypt.

