Well, at least these artificial intelligences tried.

Valentine’s Day is almost here, and so are those chalk-like candy hearts with sweet messages. But robots, tasked by research scientist Janelle Shane to create messages of their own, still haven’t figured out that whole love thing.

Shane, on a website called aiweirdness.com, publicized some of the bizarre candy heart message results AI came up with after being trained in some human niceties.

“I train neural networks, a type of machine learning algorithm, to write unintentional humor as they struggle to imitate human datasets,” Shane described what she does on the website.

Shane “collected all the genuine heart messages [she] could find, and then gave them to a learning algorithm called a neural network.”

This is what happened next:

I trained a neural network to generate new candy heart messages – some more successful than others. https://t.co/tPZyGV3upg pic.twitter.com/9J8HjiMshV — Janelle Shane (@JanelleCShane) February 9, 2018

Nothing says “be mine” quite like “sweat poo,” “stank love,” “bog love” and “cool cud.”

“Hole” and “love 2000 hogs yea” were also among our personal favorites.

In fairness to the AI, some of these were pretty close to having the desired effect. “Heart me,” “love bun,” “my bear,” “love bot” and “you are it” are close enough.

People on the internet couldn’t contain their laughter over some of the worst efforts, though.

LOVE 2000 HOG YEA — adding me to a moment was a mistake, SHREK COCK (@DayGl0Chainsaw) February 10, 2018

Love2000 Hogs Yea is dangerously close to a high school band I was in — hopesick (@damnlamb) February 9, 2018

Stank love — radelgrill (@radelgrill) February 11, 2018

I'm "u hack" — リリス＠Mazel Tov Cocktail (@LilithAlive) February 10, 2018

There’s an uncanny valley flavour to these to me—close to the source, but rather clumsy, sometimes throwing in odd combinations of words. But, somehow, the emotional reaction is amusement rather than unsettling. — Colin Johnson (@Colin_GJ) February 9, 2018

Shane has also gotten AI to generate pick-up lines in the past.

Winners like “Hey, baby. You’re to be a key? Because I can bear your toot?” and “You must be a tringle? Cause you’re the only thing here” surely have robots hot and bothered everywhere.