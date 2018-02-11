Well, at least these artificial intelligences tried.
Valentine’s Day is almost here, and so are those chalk-like candy hearts with sweet messages. But robots, tasked by research scientist Janelle Shane to create messages of their own, still haven’t figured out that whole love thing.
Shane, on a website called aiweirdness.com, publicized some of the bizarre candy heart message results AI came up with after being trained in some human niceties.
“I train neural networks, a type of machine learning algorithm, to write unintentional humor as they struggle to imitate human datasets,” Shane described what she does on the website.
Shane “collected all the genuine heart messages [she] could find, and then gave them to a learning algorithm called a neural network.”
This is what happened next:
Nothing says “be mine” quite like “sweat poo,” “stank love,” “bog love” and “cool cud.”
“Hole” and “love 2000 hogs yea” were also among our personal favorites.
In fairness to the AI, some of these were pretty close to having the desired effect. “Heart me,” “love bun,” “my bear,” “love bot” and “you are it” are close enough.
People on the internet couldn’t contain their laughter over some of the worst efforts, though.
Shane has also gotten AI to generate pick-up lines in the past.
Winners like “Hey, baby. You’re to be a key? Because I can bear your toot?” and “You must be a tringle? Cause you’re the only thing here” surely have robots hot and bothered everywhere.