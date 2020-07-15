A gruesome and disturbing video shows a group of teens brutally hitting a pregnant Illinois mother and dropping kicking her helpless toddler. The brawl was all caught on video and has now been circulated on social media, showing two young women attacking the pregnant mom as she stood with her young daughter outside an NYC apartment located in Brooklyn.

The two teenage girls are then seen attacking the woman, pulling her hair and quickly pushing her back on the ground. A third girl is said to have filmed the attack on the mother. As the group hovered over the mom, a teen boy is seen running over and quickly kicks the baby girl in the head. He then proceeds to stomp on the mother’s head as she struggles on the ground. As the mother finally gets off the ground she tries to walk towards the door, but the male attacker kicks her in the back, sending her flying toward hitting her head on the side of a doorframe.

The mother of the young man defended him on her personal Facebook, saying the toddler’s kick was just “an accident.” She stated, “He didn’t try 2 kick that baby he tried 2 jump over the baby on to her and made a mistake…as y’all can see the baby ran from under the girl fighting while he was coming down….My kid is not that type 2 kick a baby…accident happen.”

Brooklyn Police Department stated they responded to a “disturbance” involving both minors and adults at Thomas Apartments. They were able to speak to the female victim, the pregnant mom, who had suffered a minor head injury and was able to identify the assailants. The accused attackers have yet to be named due to the pending charges. Police stated they are actively investigating the situation and the case will be referred to the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Hey guys, it's alright, it got cleared up, according to the mum of the nice guy kicking the toddler, it was only an accident! Yes, the guy only accidentally dropkicked the toddler while savagely beating her mother. So I guess that makes it okay… https://t.co/ij5kPTUlbG — Lukas Benke 🇩🇪🇯🇵🇷🇺 (@LukasBenke) July 15, 2020